Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Israel passes record 2026 state budget

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    • 30 March, 2026
    • 13:13
    Israel passes record 2026 state budget

    Israel's Knesset approved the 2026 state budget overnight Monday, passing a spending plan of 699 billion shekels ($221.6), the largest in the country's history, Report informs via Ynetnews.

    The budget won final approval after ultra-Orthodox parties, which had initially said they would not support it without progress on legislation exempting their community from military service, ultimately voted in favor.

    The budget includes 143 billion shekels ($45.8 billion) for the Defense Ministry, the largest defense allocation in Israel's history.

    Israel's state budget
    İsrail parlamenti büdcəni təsdiq edib: müdafiə xərcləri rekord səviyyədə
    Парламент Израиля утвердил госбюджет на 2026 год с рекордными расходами на оборону

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