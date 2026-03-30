Israel passes record 2026 state budget

Israel's Knesset approved the 2026 state budget overnight Monday, passing a spending plan of 699 billion shekels ($221.6), the largest in the country's history, Report informs via Ynetnews.

The budget won final approval after ultra-Orthodox parties, which had initially said they would not support it without progress on legislation exempting their community from military service, ultimately voted in favor.

The budget includes 143 billion shekels ($45.8 billion) for the Defense Ministry, the largest defense allocation in Israel's history.