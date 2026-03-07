Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Turkmenistan expresses concern over drone attack on Nakhchivan

    07 March, 2026
    On March 7, Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, made a phone call to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed issues arising from drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information about the drone attacks.

    He noted that this attack against the territory of Azerbaijan is a violation of the norms and principles of international law and serves to increase tension in the region.

    The foreign minister brought to attention that Iran must provide explanations regarding the attack within a short period of time.

    The Turkmen minister drew attention to the fact that the current situation is a cause for concern.

    The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

