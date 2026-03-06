Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Trump says he is open to having a religious leader in Iran

    Other countries
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 19:47
    Trump says he is open to having a religious leader in Iran

    President Donald Trump told CNN Friday that Iran's leadership has been "neutered" and that he's looking for new leadership that will treat the United States and Israel well, even if that's a religious leader and it's not a democratic state.

    "Iran is not the same country it was a week ago," he told CNN in a brief phone interview, according to Report.

    Trump also said he was open to having a religious leader in Iran. "Well I may be yeah, I mean, it depends on who the person is. I don't mind religious leaders. I deal with a lot of religious leaders and they are fantastic," he said.

    And pressed on if he is insisting there needs to be a democratic state, Trump told CNN, "No, I"m saying there has to be a leader that's going be fair and just. Do a great job. Treat the United States and Israel well, and treat the other countries in the Middle East - they"re all our partners."

    Donald Trump US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Tramp İranda dini liderin hakimiyyətdə olmasını mümkün sayıb
    Трамп допустил возможность религиозного лидера у власти в Иране

    Latest News

    20:33

    Brown-Senior: 69% of Azerbaijani state scholarship students choose UK universities

    Education and science
    20:30

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani women on occasion of March 8

    Domestic policy
    20:24

    Pakistan thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    20:17

    Ibrahimović: Montenegro strongly condemns Iranian drone strikes on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    20:09

    US expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan after Iranian strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    20:06

    Witkoff: Russia-Ukraine talks ongoing, more progress expected soon

    Other countries
    19:59

    Costa: Azerbaijan remains strategic partner for EU

    Foreign policy
    19:47

    Trump says he is open to having a religious leader in Iran

    Other countries
    19:40

    BP and SOCAR explore joint opportunities in Uzbekistan's Ustyurt region

    Energy
    All News Feed