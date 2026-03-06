Trump says he is open to having a religious leader in Iran

President Donald Trump told CNN Friday that Iran's leadership has been "neutered" and that he's looking for new leadership that will treat the United States and Israel well, even if that's a religious leader and it's not a democratic state.

"Iran is not the same country it was a week ago," he told CNN in a brief phone interview, according to Report.

Trump also said he was open to having a religious leader in Iran. "Well I may be yeah, I mean, it depends on who the person is. I don't mind religious leaders. I deal with a lot of religious leaders and they are fantastic," he said.

And pressed on if he is insisting there needs to be a democratic state, Trump told CNN, "No, I"m saying there has to be a leader that's going be fair and just. Do a great job. Treat the United States and Israel well, and treat the other countries in the Middle East - they"re all our partners."