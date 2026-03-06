US expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan after Iranian strikes on Nakhchivan
- 06 March, 2026
- 20:09
The US Embassy in Azerbaijan has condemned the Iranian drone attacks on Nakhchivan, according to Report.
"The United States condemns the March 5 Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan and stands in full solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan.
The US Embassy in Baku is closely assessing the situation as it evolves and wishes a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the attack," the embassy said in a post on X.
