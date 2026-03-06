Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    US expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan after Iranian strikes on Nakhchivan

    06 March, 2026
    The US Embassy in Azerbaijan has condemned the Iranian drone attacks on Nakhchivan, according to Report.

    "The United States condemns the March 5 Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan and stands in full solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan.

    The US Embassy in Baku is closely assessing the situation as it evolves and wishes a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the attack," the embassy said in a post on X.

    ABŞ İranın Naxçıvana endirdiyi zərbələrdən sonra Azərbaycanla həmrəyliyini bəyan edib
    США выразили солидарность с Азербайджаном после ударов Ирана по Нахчывану

