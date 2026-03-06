Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Education and science
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 20:33
    Brown-Senior: 69% of Azerbaijani state scholarship students choose UK universities

    The United Kingdom remains one of the key destinations for Azerbaijani students and scholarship recipients, a fact highly valued by the British diplomatic mission in Baku, Peaches Brown-Senior, second secretary at the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan, said at a gala evening marking the 20th anniversary of the UK Alumni Association in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, she noted that 69% of state scholarship recipients in Azerbaijan choose to study in the United Kingdom.

    "Education remains one of the strongest pillars of relations between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan. Alumni of British universities in Azerbaijan embody the best aspects of bilateral relations and are leaders in their respective fields," Brown-Senior said.

    Piçes Braun-Senyor: Azərbaycanda dövlət təqaüdçülərinin 69%-i Böyük Britaniya universitetlərini seçir
    Пичес Браун-Сеньор: 69% госстипендиатов в Азербайджане выбирают вузы Великобритании

