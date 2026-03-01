Oman says Tehran open to de-escalation
01 March, 2026
- 21:55
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, in a phone call that Tehran is open to any serious efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.
Report cites an official press release from Oman"s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noting that Araghchi praised Oman"s role as a mediator in recent nuclear negotiations with the United States. He also stressed that recent joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran had escalated tensions and caused panic across the region.
In response, Albusaidi reaffirmed Oman"s readiness to continue diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and helping stabilize the regional situation.
