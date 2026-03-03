Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expanding defense industry cooperation

A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev is on an official visit to Ankara, Türkiye, Report informs, citing the ministry.

As part of the visit, Minister Mustafayev held meetings with Türkiye's Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler, and Secretary of the Turkish Defense Industries Haluk Gorgun.

The discussions focused on the current state and further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the defense industry, increasing mutual exchange of experience, and implementing new projects.

The sides highlighted that strengthening cooperation is of great importance for the security and defense of the two brotherly countries. They also exchanged views on the application and development of modern technologies and defense systems.

During the meetings, the parties discussed deepening collaboration in scientific exchange, joint training, and strategic projects in the defense industry.