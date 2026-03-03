Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expanding defense industry cooperation

    Military
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 13:41
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expanding defense industry cooperation

    A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev is on an official visit to Ankara, Türkiye, Report informs, citing the ministry.

    As part of the visit, Minister Mustafayev held meetings with Türkiye's Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler, and Secretary of the Turkish Defense Industries Haluk Gorgun.

    The discussions focused on the current state and further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the defense industry, increasing mutual exchange of experience, and implementing new projects.

    The sides highlighted that strengthening cooperation is of great importance for the security and defense of the two brotherly countries. They also exchanged views on the application and development of modern technologies and defense systems.

    During the meetings, the parties discussed deepening collaboration in scientific exchange, joint training, and strategic projects in the defense industry.

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expanding defense industry cooperation
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expanding defense industry cooperation
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expanding defense industry cooperation
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expanding defense industry cooperation
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expanding defense industry cooperation

    Azerbaijan Turkiye Vugar Mustafayev Yaşar Güler Ministry of Defence Industry defense industry
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə müdafiə sənayesi əməkdaşlığının genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Мустафаев и Гюлер обсудили расширение сотрудничества в сфере оборонпрома

    Latest News

    14:34

    Iran strikes oil tanker off Oman coast, one killed

    Other countries
    14:18

    Ankara counting on renewable supplies to EU via Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    Energy
    14:07

    Turkish FM: Regional tensions may pose risks to energy supply security

    Region
    13:51

    CBA: AniPay mobile application and anipay.az to be suspended

    Finance
    13:43

    IAEA confirms damage to nuclear facility in Iran

    Region
    13:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expanding defense industry cooperation

    Military
    13:39

    Goran Nikolovski: SGC holds central place in North Macedonia's gas supply strategy

    Energy
    13:34
    Photo

    89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours

    Foreign policy
    13:25

    Energy minister: Azerbaijan to commission four upstream projects in four years

    Energy
    All News Feed