Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    CBA: AniPay mobile application and anipay.az to be suspended

    Finance
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 13:51
    CBA: AniPay mobile application and anipay.az to be suspended

    Starting March 4, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will suspend the operations of the AniPay mobile application and the anipay.az website, Report informs, citing the CBA.

    The decision was made to expand competition in the digital payments market and to encourage the development of payment services.

    From the specified date, similar services are expected to be continued by financial sector participants. The functions of AniPay are already available within mobile banking applications.

    The suspension of the AniPay app and website will create new opportunities for financial sector participants in the country, further accelerating competition and the development of innovative solutions.

    This decision is part of the CBA's development strategy aimed at promoting payment services. The step will provide banks and other payment service providers with conditions for more active participation in the market.

    The CBA emphasized that it will continue to focus on ensuring healthy competition, innovative solutions, and sustainable development in the digital payments ecosystem.

    Azerbaijan Central Bank CBA
    "AniPay" mobil tətbiqi və anipay.az saytının fəaliyyəti dayandırılır
    ЦБА закрывает AniPay для развития конкуренции на рынке цифровых платежей

    Latest News

    14:34

    Iran strikes oil tanker off Oman coast, one killed

    Other countries
    14:18

    Ankara counting on renewable supplies to EU via Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    Energy
    14:07

    Turkish FM: Regional tensions may pose risks to energy supply security

    Region
    13:51

    CBA: AniPay mobile application and anipay.az to be suspended

    Finance
    13:43

    IAEA confirms damage to nuclear facility in Iran

    Region
    13:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expanding defense industry cooperation

    Military
    13:39

    Goran Nikolovski: SGC holds central place in North Macedonia's gas supply strategy

    Energy
    13:34
    Photo

    89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours

    Foreign policy
    13:25

    Energy minister: Azerbaijan to commission four upstream projects in four years

    Energy
    All News Feed