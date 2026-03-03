CBA: AniPay mobile application and anipay.az to be suspended

Starting March 4, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will suspend the operations of the AniPay mobile application and the anipay.az website, Report informs, citing the CBA.

The decision was made to expand competition in the digital payments market and to encourage the development of payment services.

From the specified date, similar services are expected to be continued by financial sector participants. The functions of AniPay are already available within mobile banking applications.

The suspension of the AniPay app and website will create new opportunities for financial sector participants in the country, further accelerating competition and the development of innovative solutions.

This decision is part of the CBA's development strategy aimed at promoting payment services. The step will provide banks and other payment service providers with conditions for more active participation in the market.

The CBA emphasized that it will continue to focus on ensuring healthy competition, innovative solutions, and sustainable development in the digital payments ecosystem.