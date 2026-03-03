Starmer: UK sending helicopters and HMS Dragon to Cyprus

Britain is sending helicopters and the HMS Dragon destroyer to strengthen security at the Akrotiri military base in Cyprus, which has been subjected to drone attacks, British PM Keir Starmer said, Report informs.

"The UK is fully committed to the security of Cyprus and British military personnel based there.

We"re continuing our defensive operations and I've just spoken with the President of Cyprus to let him know that we are sending helicopters with counter drone capabilities and HMS Dragon is to be deployed to the region.

We will always act in the interest of the UK and our allies," Starmer wrote in a post on X.