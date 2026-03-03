UAE exchanges to reopen Wednesday after two-day suspension due to Iran conflict
- 03 March, 2026
- 23:42
The United Arab Emirates' stock markets will resume trading on Wednesday after a two-day suspension following Iran's missile and drone strikes on the Gulf state, the country's capital markets regulator said on Tuesday, Report informs via Reuters.
The UAE Capital Markets Authority (CMA) said the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) would both open for trading on Wednesday.
"The resumption follows continued coordination between the Authority and the exchanges in line with the previously communicated timeframe," CMA said in a statement, adding it would continue to monitor developments and take measures to protect investors.
The two-day closure halted trade in billions of dollars in listed assets as investors waited for clarity on the scale of damage from the weekend strikes, which hit airports, ports and residential areas across both emirates.
In a separate statement, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) said that Nasdaq Dubai would also resume trading on Wednesday.
UAE bourses have typically only suspended regular trading during periods of national mourning, including after the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in May 2022.
Gulf markets that traded on Sunday such as Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain saw sharp declines in their first session since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran - signaling the potential for heavy selling when UAE markets reopen.