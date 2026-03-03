Trump: US will use bases in Spain if necessary

US President Donald Trump stated that the American military will use bases in Spain in the operation against Iran, regardless of Madrid's discontent.

As Report informs, Trump made this statement during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House.

"And so now Spain has essentially said that we can't use their bases. We don't want to. We could use their base if we wanted to. We could just fly in and use it. Nobody is going to tell us not to use it, but we don't need to," Trump said.