    Israel strikes secret nuclear facility near Tehran

    Other countries
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 23:53
    Israel struck a secret nuclear facility located near Tehran, Report informs, citing Israeli army spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin.

    "Several hours ago, we struck the Minzadehi base. There were scientists there who were attempting to develop nuclear weapons," Effie Defrin said at a briefing.

    İsrail İranın məxfi nüvə mərkəzinə zərbə endirdiyini bildirib
    Израиль заявил об ударе по секретному ядерному объекту близ Тегерана

