Israel strikes secret nuclear facility near Tehran
- 03 March, 2026
- 23:53
Israel struck a secret nuclear facility located near Tehran, Report informs, citing Israeli army spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin.
"Several hours ago, we struck the Minzadehi base. There were scientists there who were attempting to develop nuclear weapons," Effie Defrin said at a briefing.
