    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on occasion of Fire Tuesday

    Domestic policy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 23:26
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on occasion of Fire Tuesday

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of Fire Tuesday.

    Report presents the post: "May Almighty Allah spare no mercy upon our people at all times. Od Chershenbeniz Mubarak! Happy Fire Tuesday!"

    Mehriban Aliyeva
    Mehriban Əliyeva Od çərşənbəsi ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    Мехрибан Алиева поделилась публикацией по случаю "Од чершенбеси"

