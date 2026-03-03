First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on occasion of Fire Tuesday
Domestic policy
- 03 March, 2026
- 23:26
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of Fire Tuesday.
Report presents the post: "May Almighty Allah spare no mercy upon our people at all times. Od Chershenbeniz Mubarak! Happy Fire Tuesday!"
Latest News
23:42
UAE exchanges to reopen Wednesday after two-day suspension due to Iran conflictOther countries
23:29
Hakan Fidan: If Persian Gulf countries attack Iran, war will escalateRegion
23:26
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on occasion of Fire TuesdayDomestic policy
23:00
Starmer: UK sending helicopters and HMS Dragon to CyprusOther countries
22:54
Araghchi: Iran has no problems with neighboring countriesRegion
22:39
Trump: US will use bases in Spain if necessaryOther countries
22:36
US President says Iran's Navy, Air Force, and air defense systems destroyedOther countries
22:18
Rutte: NATO supports elimination of Iran's nuclear and missile potentialOther countries
22:12