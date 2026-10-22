Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Conference League FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Conference League FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    CBA reveals details of Islamic finance legislative package

    Finance
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 10:11
    CBA reveals details of Islamic finance legislative package

    The legislative package prepared by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), which incorporates certain principles of Islamic finance, includes five core products, comprising three asset-based and two liability-based instruments, CBA Executive Director Shahin Mahmudzada said at the 3rd Islamic Finance Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    According to Mahmudzada, the document has already been submitted to the government.

    "Our goal is to create clear rules for market participants, ensure legal certainty, establish an appropriate foundation for standards, and protect consumer rights. The key factor in building a sustainable market is a predictable and transparent legislative environment," he added.

    Shahin Mahmudzada Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Islamic finance Islamic Finance Forum
    AMB İslam maliyyəsinə dair qanunvericilik paketinin detallarını açıqlayıb
    ЦБА разработал законодательный пакет по исламским финансам
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    10:18
    Azeri Light crude rises to 119.7 per barrel
    Energy
    10:14
    IMF: Azerbaijan to continue consolidation policy in 2026
    Finance
    10:11
    IMF: Azerbaijan's economic growth to reach 2.5% in 2031
    Finance
    10:11
    CBA reveals details of Islamic finance legislative package
    Finance
    10:07
    Azerbaijan's external position to improve dynamically in 2026, IMF says
    Finance
    10:05
    Brent crude grows over 2%
    Energy
    10:04
    Pakistan's Fuel Relief Program reaches 11.83M beneficiaries across country
    Other countries
    09:59
    Berlin Process Leaders' Summit underway in Montenegro
    Foreign policy
    09:52
    UEFA Conference League: Round 2 matches to be played today
    Football
    All News Feed