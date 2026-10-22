Azerbaijan's external position to improve dynamically in 2026, IMF says
Finance
- 22 October, 2026
- 10:07
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Azerbaijan's external positions will demonstrate a more dynamic improvement this year due to favorable commodity market conditions and balanced macroeconomic policies, Report informs citing the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Developing story
IMF bu il Azərbaycanın xarici mövqelərinin yaxşılaşmasının sürətlənəcəyini proqnozlaşdırır
МВФ прогнозирует ускорение улучшения внешних позиций Азербайджана в 2026 году
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