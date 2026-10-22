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    Azerbaijan's external position to improve dynamically in 2026, IMF says

    Finance
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 10:07
    Azerbaijan's external position to improve dynamically in 2026, IMF says

    Azerbaijan's external positions will demonstrate a more dynamic improvement this year due to favorable commodity market conditions and balanced macroeconomic policies, Report informs citing the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

    Developing story

    International Monetary Fund (IMF)
    IMF bu il Azərbaycanın xarici mövqelərinin yaxşılaşmasının sürətlənəcəyini proqnozlaşdırır
    МВФ прогнозирует ускорение улучшения внешних позиций Азербайджана в 2026 году
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