Minister: Azerbaijan takes rapid, comprehensive steps toward digitalization
- 22 October, 2026
- 10:30
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Azerbaijan is taking rapid and comprehensive steps to digitize public services and public finances, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at the conference under the theme Digital Financial Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance, held in Baku, Report informs.
"In this regard, the head of state [Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev] has approved the relevant state program and action plan. A dedicated council has been established to coordinate activities in the field of digitalization this year, next year and in the years ahead. Under the leadership of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, this council will coordinate activities and measures related to digitalization across all areas of the country's economic and social life," he said.