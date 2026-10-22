Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League

    Minister: Azerbaijan takes rapid, comprehensive steps toward digitalization

    Finance
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 10:30
    Minister: Azerbaijan takes rapid, comprehensive steps toward digitalization

    Azerbaijan is taking rapid and comprehensive steps to digitize public services and public finances, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at the conference under the theme Digital Financial Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance, held in Baku, Report informs.

    "In this regard, the head of state [Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev] has approved the relevant state program and action plan. A dedicated council has been established to coordinate activities in the field of digitalization this year, next year and in the years ahead. Under the leadership of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, this council will coordinate activities and measures related to digitalization across all areas of the country's economic and social life," he said.

    Sahil Babayev Digitalization of services Ministry of Finance
    Sahil Babayev: "Rəqəmsallaşma istiqamətində sürətli və kompleks addımlar atılır"
    В Азербайджане более 260 госучреждений внедряют электронную бухгалтерию
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    11:59
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance plans to complete digitalization process within 1–2 years
    Finance
    11:57
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, Italy ink document on strategic partnership on critical raw materials
    Industry
    11:52
    Azerbaijan's three-year digital development acceleration plan covers four key areas, IDDA says
    ICT
    11:50
    CBA: 24/7 online monitoring should be implemented in payment systems
    ICT
    11:46
    Talks underway at Routes World 2026 on launching new direct flights to Azerbaijan
    Infrastructure
    11:40
    Azerbaijan plans FID on Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor in 2029
    Energy
    11:30
    Ten Azerbaijani boxers reach European U15 Boxing Championships semifinals
    Individual sports
    11:25
    Azerbaijan approves Long-Term Low-Emission Development Strategy
    Energy
    11:20
    IMF forecasts 1.3% economic contraction in Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan
    Other countries
    All News Feed