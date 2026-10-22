Minister: Azerbaijan takes rapid, comprehensive steps toward digitalization

Azerbaijan is taking rapid and comprehensive steps to digitize public services and public finances, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at the conference under the theme Digital Financial Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance, held in Baku, Report informs.

"In this regard, the head of state [Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev] has approved the relevant state program and action plan. A dedicated council has been established to coordinate activities in the field of digitalization this year, next year and in the years ahead. Under the leadership of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, this council will coordinate activities and measures related to digitalization across all areas of the country's economic and social life," he said.