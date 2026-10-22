IMF: Azerbaijan to continue consolidation policy in 2026
Finance
- 22 October, 2026
- 10:14
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In 2026, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will continue to pursue a policy of consolidation, Report informs referring to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Developing story
IMF: Azərbaycan 2026-cı ildə konsolidasiya siyasətinin icrasını davam etdirəcək
МВФ: Азербайджан в 2026 году продолжит проведение политики консолидации
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