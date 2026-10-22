Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League

    FIFA: Azerbaijan ready for U-15 World Cup & Festival

    Football
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 10:26
    FIFA: Azerbaijan ready for U-15 World Cup & Festival

    Azerbaijan is ready to host the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, FIFA said in a post on Facebook, Report informs.

    In the post about the tournament to be held in Baku, FIFA noted that the Hovsan Competition Complex had been fully prepared for the event.

    "It was built by AFFA in 66 days. Azerbaijan is ready for the FIFA U-15 World Championship and Festival," FIFA said.

    The U-15 World Cup and Festival will take place at the Hovsan Competition Complex from October 22 to 30. The opening and final matches of the tournament will be held at the Baku Crystal Hall.

    The first matches of the competition will begin on October 24. The tournament, which is expected to feature 189 countries and nearly 1,000 matches, will bring together young footballers from around the world.

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