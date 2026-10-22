IMF: Azerbaijan's economic growth to reach 2.5% in 2031
Finance
- 22 October, 2026
- 10:11
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Real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in Azerbaijan is projected at 2.5% for 2031, Report informs referring to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Developing story
IMF: Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatının artımı 2031-ci ildə 2,5 % təşkil edəcək
МВФ: Рост экономики Азербайджана в 2031 году составит 2,5%
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