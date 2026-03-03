Hakan Fidan: If Persian Gulf countries attack Iran, war will escalate

If the countries attacked by Iran exercise their right to counter-attack, the front of the war will expand bilaterally, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a live broadcast on TRT Haber, Report informs.

"This is risky, because in the countries subjected to Iran's attacks, the targets are not only US bases, but energy facilities are also being fired upon," Fidan said.

He added that the possibility of the war spreading to a wider geography also concerns Türkiye.