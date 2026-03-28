Vegetable oil production rises in Azerbaijan, margarine output falls

In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan produced 9,391.4 tons of liquid vegetable oils, 30.2% more year-on-year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan also produced 5,816.4 tons of margarine, which is 42.8% less than a year earlier.

As of March 1, the country had reserves of 2,727.7 tons of liquid vegetable oil and 1,398.3 tons of margarine, representing year-on-year decreases of 26.5% and 4.1 times, respectively.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan produced food products worth $933.9 million manat, which is 10.7% more year-on-year.