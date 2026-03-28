Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Vegetable oil production rises in Azerbaijan, margarine output falls

    Industry
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 18:16
    Vegetable oil production rises in Azerbaijan, margarine output falls

    In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan produced 9,391.4 tons of liquid vegetable oils, 30.2% more year-on-year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan also produced 5,816.4 tons of margarine, which is 42.8% less than a year earlier.

    As of March 1, the country had reserves of 2,727.7 tons of liquid vegetable oil and 1,398.3 tons of margarine, representing year-on-year decreases of 26.5% and 4.1 times, respectively.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan produced food products worth $933.9 million manat, which is 10.7% more year-on-year.

    Azerbaijan's economy vegetable oil
    Azərbaycanda duru bitki yağları istehsalı artıb, marqarin istehsalı isə azalıb
    В Азербайджане увеличилось производство растительных масел

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