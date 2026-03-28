First tanker carrying Middle Eastern oil arrives at Japanese port

The first tanker carrying Middle Eastern oil since the start of US and Israeli operations against Iran has arrived at the port of Ehime in Japan.

Report, citing NHK, informs that the tanker sailed from a port on Saudi Arabia's west coast through the Red Sea and reached the Japanese port.

NHK noted that this is the first tanker carrying oil from the region to arrive in Japan since the beginning of the Middle East conflict.

Due to the situation in the region, Japan began releasing 80 million barrels of oil from its reserves on March 16, an amount sufficient to supply the country for 45 days.