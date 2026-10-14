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    Zelenskyy arrives in UK for talks with King Charles III, Andy Burnham

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    • 14 October, 2026
    • 17:19
    Zelenskyy arrives in UK for talks with King Charles III, Andy Burnham

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the United Kingdom with his team for high-level meetings focused on security.

    According to Report, Zelenskyy said this in a post on X.

    He said he would have an audience with King Charles III and also hold an important meeting with Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

    The Ukrainian president said the talks would cover a wide range of security issues and that decisions aimed at strengthening Ukraine were being prepared.

    Zelenskyy thanked the King, the prime minister and the British people for their support.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy King Charles III Ukraine
    Zelenski Britaniyada səfərdədir
    Владимир Зеленский находится с визитом в Великобритании
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