Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss Special Forces cooperation

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A delegation from the Special Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic has visited Azerbaijan as part of the bilateral cooperation plan for 2026, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

During the visit, the Kyrgyz delegation met with Commander of the Azerbaijan Special Forces Major General Alakbar Jahangirov.

The guests were briefed on the activities of the Special Forces, and their questions were answered.

The head of the Kyrgyz delegation expressed gratitude for the hospitality and emphasized the importance of such visits in promoting the mutual exchange of experience.

The meeting focused on prospects for developing cooperation between the Special Forces of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, the delegation was shown weapons, ammunition, equipment and combat vehicles in service with the Azerbaijan Special Forces.

The visit concluded with the guests observing demonstrations showcasing the combat readiness and operational training of the Special Forces.