Uzbekistan toughens penalties for crimes against children

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Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a law toughening liability for crimes against children, including sexual violence against those under the age of 14.

According to Report, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva announced this on social media.

She said the document provides for amendments to five codes and six laws.

"From now on, those who commit sexual violence against a child under the age of 14 will face up to 25 years in prison or life imprisonment. There will be no statute of limitations for such crimes," she wrote.

Mirziyoyeva also noted that all perpetrators of violence against children would be held accountable, including employees of educational institutions and relatives.