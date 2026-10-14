Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Uzbekistan toughens penalties for crimes against children

    Region
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 17:25
    Uzbekistan toughens penalties for crimes against children

    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a law toughening liability for crimes against children, including sexual violence against those under the age of 14.

    According to Report, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva announced this on social media.

    She said the document provides for amendments to five codes and six laws.

    "From now on, those who commit sexual violence against a child under the age of 14 will face up to 25 years in prison or life imprisonment. There will be no statute of limitations for such crimes," she wrote.

    Mirziyoyeva also noted that all perpetrators of violence against children would be held accountable, including employees of educational institutions and relatives.

    Violence against children Uzbekistan
    Özbəkistanda uşaqlara qarşı zorakılığa görə cəza sərtləşdirilib
    В Узбекистане ужесточили наказание за насилие над детьми
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    01:40
    Photo
    Authorities deny alleged hijab ban in Azerbaijani medical facilities
    Domestic policy
    00:01
    23 years since Ilham Aliyev was first elected President of Azerbaijan
    Domestic policy
    23:47
    Slovakia will not join new European loan for Ukraine
    Other countries
    23:30
    Gold prices fall sharply as stronger US inflation boosts dollar
    Finance
    22:50
    Photo
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Foreign policy
    22:38
    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Tajikistan
    Foreign policy
    22:36
    Two ships sink near Strait of Hormuz after projectile strikes
    Other countries
    22:08
    Photo
    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Uzbekistan - UPDATED
    Foreign policy
    21:56
    Davr Bank renamed ABB Davr Bank as management is restructured
    Finance
    All News Feed