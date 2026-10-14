Azerbaijan, Kuwait to expand cooperation in food security
Foreign policy
- 14 October, 2026
- 17:36
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Azerbaijan and Kuwait have discussed expanding cooperation in food security, agriculture, land restoration and food trade.
According to Report, citing KUNA, the issues were discussed at a meeting between Kuwait's Minister of State for Development and Sustainability, Reem Al-Fulaij, and Azerbaijani Ambassador Emil Karimov.
The meeting was held at the Kuwait Environment Public Authority.
The sides explored opportunities for exchanging experience in agriculture and land restoration, as well as increasing food trade between the two countries.
They also discussed expanding cooperation and coordination to support environmental policies and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.
Azərbaycan və Küveyt ərzaq təhlükəsizliyi sahəsində əməkdaşlığı genişləndirəcək
Азербайджан и Кувейт расширят сотрудничество в сфере продовольственной безопасности
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