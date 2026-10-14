Azerbaijan, Cambodia discuss expanding cooperation

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Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

According to Report, citing the Cabinet of Ministers, the sides emphasized the importance of Hun Manet's visit to Azerbaijan for the development of bilateral relations and expressed confidence that the trip would strengthen Azerbaijani-Cambodian friendship.

They also highlighted the importance of the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which will be held in Baku.

The participants noted the successful development of political dialogue and cooperation on multilateral platforms, as well as the expansion of interparliamentary and interparty ties.

The talks also focused on prospects for trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as collaboration in energy, transport and logistics, mine clearance, public services, education and tourism.