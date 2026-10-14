Bahceli: Any actions that could harm Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood must be prevented

Seeds of discord that could damage the fraternal relations and spiritual unity between Türkiye and the Turkic world, particularly Azerbaijan, must not be allowed to be sow, Devlet Bahceli, chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and a member of parliament, said, according to Haber Global, cited by Report.

He said that from the Aegean Sea to the Caspian Sea, and from the past to the future, Türkiye and Azerbaijan are two powerful states.

"Faced with any attempts to damage the fraternal relations between the two countries, it is essential to act with common sense, mutual understanding and collective wisdom. Türkiye's upcoming chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is also an important responsibility and an opportunity arising from these developments. Relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are among the strongest pillars of this process. The historical, cultural and fraternal ties between the two countries carry a deeper meaning than political processes and are rooted in the shared memory and spiritual unity of our peoples," he said.

Bahceli said he believed that the meeting between Azerbaijani President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the OTS summit would once again demonstrate the unwavering commitment to Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood.

"Our course is clear. Our goal is to deepen cooperation based on mutual respect for the sovereignty and independence of the Turkic republics, while ensuring that no seeds of discord are sown that could harm the fraternal relations and spiritual ties between the countries of the Turkic world, particularly Azerbaijan. We must recognize the responsibility entrusted to us by history, build our common future and unite the goal of the 'Turkic and Turkish Century' with the rise of the Turkic world," he noted.