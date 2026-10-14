Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    CICA Senior Officials Committee meets in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 17:37
    CICA Senior Officials Committee meets in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    A meeting of the Senior Officials Committee of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) has been held in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Report that the meeting reviewed draft decisions and statements to be adopted at the 7th CICA Summit, which will be held in Baku on October 15.

    The participants reached agreement on draft documents covering activities carried out during Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship over the past two years, future areas of cooperation among CICA member states, as well as organizational issues related to the Conference.

    A corresponding decision was also adopted to submit the draft documents to the summit for consideration.

    CICA Senior Officials Committee meets in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship
    CICA Senior Officials Committee meets in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship
    CICA Senior Officials Committee meets in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
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    AQEM-in Yüksək Vəzifəli Şəxslər Komitəsinin iclası keçirilib
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