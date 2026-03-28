Türkiye replaces its ambassador to Georgia
Other
- 28 March, 2026
- 19:49
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Türkiye to Georgia, Ali Kaan Orbay, has completed his diplomatic mission and returned to Ankara.
Report's Georgian bureau stated that Mustafa Türker Arı, who previously headed Türkiye's diplomatic mission in Niger, has been appointed as the new ambassador to Georgia, succeeding Ali Kaan Orbay.
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