Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Türkiye replaces its ambassador to Georgia

    Other
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 19:49
    Türkiye replaces its ambassador to Georgia

    Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Türkiye to Georgia, Ali Kaan Orbay, has completed his diplomatic mission and returned to Ankara.

    Report's Georgian bureau stated that Mustafa Türker Arı, who previously headed Türkiye's diplomatic mission in Niger, has been appointed as the new ambassador to Georgia, succeeding Ali Kaan Orbay.

    Turkish ambassador Georgia
    Türkiyənin Gürcüstandakı səfiri dəyişib
    Турция сменила своего посла в Грузии

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