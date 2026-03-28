Death toll from Kenyan floods rises to 108, police say

Weeks ⁠of ⁠heavy rains ⁠and flooding have ​now killed 108 people in ‌Kenya, the National ‌Police Service ⁠said ⁠on Saturday in an updated death ​toll, Report informs via Reuters.

Flash floods, which began on the evening ​of March 6, have caused ⁠widespread destruction ⁠in the ⁠East African ​nation, sweeping away dozens of ​vehicles, ⁠disrupting air travel, and damaging power infrastructure.

Over 2,700 families ⁠have been displaced across the country, authorities said ⁠on Friday.

While the intensity of rainfall has eased in some areas, police cautioned that the risk of flooding persists due to ⁠overflowing drainage systems and waterlogged ground.