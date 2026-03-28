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    Death toll from Kenyan floods rises to 108, police say

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    • 28 March, 2026
    • 20:51
    Death toll from Kenyan floods rises to 108, police say

    Weeks ⁠of ⁠heavy rains ⁠and flooding have ​now killed 108 people in ‌Kenya, the National ‌Police Service ⁠said ⁠on Saturday in an updated death ​toll, Report informs via Reuters.

    Flash floods, which began on the evening ​of March 6, have caused ⁠widespread destruction ⁠in the ⁠East African ​nation, sweeping away dozens of ​vehicles, ⁠disrupting air travel, and damaging power infrastructure.

    Over 2,700 families ⁠have been displaced across the country, authorities said ⁠on Friday.

    While the intensity of rainfall has eased in some areas, police cautioned that the risk of flooding persists due to ⁠overflowing drainage systems and waterlogged ground.

    natural disaster Kenya
    Keniyada daşqınlar nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 108-ə çatıb
    В результате наводнения в Кении число погибших возросло до 108 человек

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