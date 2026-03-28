Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    IRGC shoots down US MQ-9 drone and F-16 fighter

    Region
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 20:08
    IRGC shoots down US MQ-9 drone and F-16 fighter

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out another strike as part of the 85th wave of Operation True Promise – 4.

    Report, citing ISNA, informs that US and Israeli industrial facilities were targeted by missile strikes and drone attacks.

    ISNA said that the IRGC destroyed some of the facilities through these attacks.

    It was noted that US and Israeli air forces tried to prevent the Iranian attack using fighter jets and drones. However, the IRGC's air defense system shot down a US MQ-9 strategic drone over Shiraz and an F-16 fighter in southern Fars province.

    The fighter jet was reportedly destroyed before it could land at an airport in Saudi Arabia.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Iran's attacks Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
    SEPAH: ABŞ-nin MQ9 PUA-sı və F-16 qırıcı təyyarəsi vurulub
    КСИР: сбиты американский БПЛА MQ-9 и истребитель F-16

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