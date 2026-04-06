Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss regional tensions by phone
Region
- 06 April, 2026
- 17:56
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Haber Global reported, citing diplomatic sources.
The ministers discussed the latest developments in the region and the course of the ongoing conflict.
The talks come amid escalating tensions following the launch of military operations against Iran by the United States and Israel on February 28. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were reported killed, after which Tehran began retaliatory strikes targeting Israel as well as locations hosting US and allied military bases in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.
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