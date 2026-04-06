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    5 Killed in fire following traffic collision in Afghanistan's Baghlan

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    • 06 April, 2026
    • 18:05
    5 Killed in fire following traffic collision in Afghanistan's Baghlan

    Five people were killed after a traffic collision sparked a fire in northern Baghlan province, Taliban authorities said Monday, Report informs via The Kabul Tribune.

    The Taliban police command in Baghlan said the incident occurred in the Zard Sang area of Doshi district.

    Spokesperson Sher Ahmad Burhani told The Kabul Tribune that the crash happened at around 10:30 pm Sunday between two cargo trucks, triggering a fire.

    He said a Corolla-type vehicle caught in the blaze, killing all five passengers inside.

    Authorities said investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.

    Afghanistan Traffic collision
    Əfqanıstanda yanacaqdaşıyan maşınların toqquşması 5 nəfərin ölümünə səbəb olub
    В Афганистане при пожаре из-за столкновения двух автоцистерн погибли 5 человек

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