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    Azerbaijani universities pitch study options in Kazakhstan

    Education and science
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 18:35
    Azerbaijani universities pitch study options in Kazakhstan

    The Study in Azerbaijan international exhibition of Azerbaijani higher education institutions has opened at the Farabi Hub innovation center of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

    According to Report's Kazakhstan bureau, the event is aimed at developing bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in the fields of education and science.

    At the opening ceremony, Kazakhstan's Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek and Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev were present, along with representatives of the academic communities of both countries.

    Nearly 25 leading higher education institutions from Azerbaijan are participating in the exhibition. Applicants and students will be able to obtain information about study programs, scientific projects, and academic mobility opportunities, including dual-degree programs and grant support.

    Sayasat Nurbek noted that this initiative continues the mutual cooperation between the two countries in the field of education. According to him, the strong interest in the previously held Study in Kazakhstan exhibition in Azerbaijan confirmed the demand for such formats of cooperation and led to the signing of dozens of agreements.

    Emin Amrullayev emphasized that partnership in education helps strengthen ties between the two countries and creates additional opportunities for young people. He added that Azerbaijan is ready to provide high-quality education and expand programs for international students.

    The exhibition will continue on April 7–8, giving applicants the opportunity to receive direct consultations from representatives of Azerbaijani universities.

    Azerbaijani universities pitch study options in Kazakhstan
    Azerbaijani universities pitch study options in Kazakhstan
    Azerbaijani universities pitch study options in Kazakhstan

    Azerbaijani universities higher education Kazakhstan Emin Amrullayev
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın ali məktəbləri Qazaxıstanda "Study in Azerbaijan"da öz imkanlarını təqdim ediblər
    Photo
    Азербайджанские вузы представили свои возможности на Study in Azerbaijan в Казахстане

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