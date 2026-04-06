Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    IAEA: Iran's Bushehr NPP not damaged by recent strikes

    Other countries
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 17:14
    IAEA: Iran's Bushehr NPP not damaged by recent strikes

    The recent strikes near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) did not cause damage to the plant itself, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Based on its independent analysis of new satellite imagery and detailed knowledge of the site, the IAEA can confirm recent impacts of military strikes close to Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP), including one just 75 metres from the site perimeter. The BNPP itself has not been damaged, the IAEA's analysis of the 5 April imagery shows.

    Once again, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi warns that continued military activity near the BNPP - an operating plant with large amounts of nuclear fuel - could cause a severe radiological accident with harmful consequences for people and the environment in Iran and beyond.

    Regardless of the nature of the intended targets, Director General Grossi says such attacks pose a very real danger to nuclear safety and must stop. Director General Grossi reiterates call for all parties to fully respect the 7 indispensable pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during a conflict. A nuclear facility and surrounding areas should never be struck, Director General Grossi says," reads the post.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Bushehr nuclear power plant Rafael Grossi
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