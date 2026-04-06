Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 17:23
    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi

    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi on April 6, Report informs.

    The Georgian National Museum displays exhibits from various periods of the country's history.

    The museum"s "Stone Age in Georgia" exhibition presents some of the most important archaeological heritage discovered in the country. To date, more than 500 Stone Age sites have been recorded in Georgia. The exhibition gives special prominence to the findings from Dmanisi (Kvemo Kartli region), which include human remains and labor tools dating back approximately 1.8 million years. The "Archaeological Treasure" exhibition features rare jewelry items discovered in Georgia, dating from the 3rd millennium BC to the 4th century AD.

    After touring the exhibitions, a collection titled "A New Look at Cultural Heritage," consisting of five rare carpets produced by "Azerkhalcha," was presented as a gift to the Georgian National Museum on behalf of First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva. The collection presents modern interpretations of ancient carpet samples.

    The collection includes the following carpets: "Nakhchivan" – a synthesis of classical elements, particularly "Khatai" and "Chalabi" motifs in a modern composition; "Achma-yumma" – reinterpreted with rich ornaments of the Garabagh carpet school; "Garabagh" – evoking the harmony of the universe through rhythmic and repeating elements; "Bandi-Rumi" composition; "Ovchulug" ("Hunting") – a modern expression of Eastern artistic traditions; and "Pazırık" – a modern interpretation of the world's oldest pile carpet, with a 2,500-year history.

    The museum's leadership expressed gratitude to First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for the valuable gift.

    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi
    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi
    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi
    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi
    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi
    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi
    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi

    Mehriban Aliyeva Georgia museum
    Photo
    Mehriban Əliyeva Tbilisidə Gürcüstan Milli Muzeyində olub
    Photo
    Мехрибан Алиева посетила в Тбилиси Национальный музей Грузии

    Latest News

    20:59
    Video

    Erdogan: Hormuz closure caused oil, gas prices in Europe to rise sharply

    Region
    20:46

    Trump says, ‘If it were up to me, I take the oil'

    Other countries
    20:32
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Georgia

    Foreign policy
    20:15

    Botchorishvili: Tbilisi expects to further strengthen its partnership with Baku

    Foreign policy
    19:53

    IDF strikes three Tehran airports

    Other countries
    19:35

    Iran rejects latest ceasefire proposal as Trump deadline approaches

    Other countries
    19:20
    Photo

    Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's President

    Foreign policy
    18:54
    Photo

    Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    18:48
    Photo

    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed