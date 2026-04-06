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    Crocus City Hall attack accomplice commits suicide in Moscow detention center

    Region
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 17:37
    Crocus City Hall attack accomplice commits suicide in Moscow detention center

    One of the accomplices in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment, has committed suicide in a pre-trial detention center in Moscow.

    According to Report, citing Russian media, the individual was identified as Yusufzoda Yakubjoni Davlatkhon.

    "Yusufzoda Yakubjoni Davlatkhon committed suicide in a detention facility in Moscow," the source said.

    Earlier reports indicated that the terrorist attack had been financed through a bank card belonging to Yusufzoda, although he claimed he was unaware of this. Shortly after the attack, he went to Vnukovo International Airport, asking to be booked on the next available flight to any country, but was detained during passport control.

    The Russian military court sentenced 15 out of 19 defendants in the Crocus City Hall attack case to life imprisonment, including Yusufzoda.

    The concert hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, was attacked March 22, 2024, with 149 people killed in the attack.

    Crocus City Hall terror attack Russia Moscow
    "Crocus City Hall"dakı terror aktının iştirakçılarından biri intihar edib
    Один из соучастников теракта в "Крокус Сити Холл" покончил с собой

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