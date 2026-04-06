Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    Domestic policy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 18:48
    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    From 08:00 (GMT+4) on February 28 to 10:00 on April 6, a total of 3,322 people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.

    According to information obtained by Report, 575 of those evacuated are Azerbaijani citizens.

    Among the evacuees are also citizens of China (732), Russia (370), India (238), Bangladesh (198), Tajikistan (189), Pakistan (151), Iran (136), Oman (84), Indonesia (68), Algeria (57), Italy (44), Spain (26), Germany (27), Canada (25), France (19), Saudi Arabia (18), Japan (18), Georgia (19), Uzbekistan (16), Poland (14), Switzerland (14), Nigeria (13), Hungary (12), Bahrain (16), Kazakhstan (13), Mexico (11), United States (13), Belarus (11), United Kingdom (10), Bulgaria (10), Democratic Republic of the Congo (10), Brazil (9), Sudan (8), and Venezuela (7).

    In addition, 6 citizens each from Finland, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Belgium, and the United Arab Emirates were evacuated.

    The evacuees also include 5 citizens each from Türkiye, Serbia, Sweden, Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Greece, Vietnam, and Kyrgyzstan.

    Four citizens each from Jordan, Philippines, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, and Netherlands were also evacuated.

    Three citizens each from Qatar, Croatia, Denmark, and Norway are among the evacuees.

    Two citizens each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Myanmar, Cyprus, Egypt, and Slovenia were also evacuated.

    Additionally, one citizen each from Tunisia, South Africa, Maldives, Cuba, Vatican City, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Belize, and the Dominican Republic were evacuated to Azerbaijan.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran"s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and a number of senior officials were killed.

    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far
    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far
    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far
    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far
    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far
    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far
    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far
    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far
    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    Evacuation from Iran US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Photo
    İrandan Azərbaycana indiyədək 3 322 nəfər təxliyə olunub
    Photo
    Более 3,3 тыс. человек эвакуированы из Ирана в Азербайджан с начала эскалации

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