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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijan permits export of cherry saplings to Uzbekistan

    AIC
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 18:14
    Azerbaijan permits export of cherry saplings to Uzbekistan

    Azerbaijan has received approval to export locally grown cherry saplings to Uzbekistan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA).

    Cherry saplings are considered high‑risk products from a phytosanitary perspective. Therefore, a detailed risk assessment was carried out in line with international standards before export approval was granted.

    The assessment analyzed potential quarantine pests, their possible spread, and measures to reduce risks. Based on the results, it was determined that export to Uzbekistan is possible, provided strict phytosanitary requirements are met.

    Exports can only be carried out by nurseries registered in the state registry of Uzbekistan's relevant authorities. For this purpose, entrepreneurs must apply to AFSA for registration.

    This export approval is expected to boost Azerbaijan's export potential, support the development of the nursery sector, and expand bilateral cooperation in agriculture.

    Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) Uzbekistan Exports of Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycandan gilas tinglərinin Özbəkistana ixracına icazə verilib

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