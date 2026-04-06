President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Georgia delivered press statements - UPDATED

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze delivered press statements in Tbilisi on April 6, Report informs.

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze made the statement first.

Statement by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze

- Welcome, Your Excellency Mr. President,

Honorable ministers,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Media representatives,

First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the dear friend of Georgia, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, for visiting Georgia. His arrival in Georgia is a special honor for all of us.

Mr. President, I am pleased to have the opportunity to host you in Georgia and to discuss both issues related to bilateral cooperation and current processes in the region. I would like to take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude for the condolences offered by Azerbaijan and by you personally regarding the passing of the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, His Holiness Ilia II.

For centuries, our peoples have been bound by good neighborliness and a special historical friendship. This logically reflects the strong strategic partnership between our states. Relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan are developing dynamically across various directions. We particularly value your personal efforts and participation in this process. I also thank the members of the delegation, government members, and ambassadors who play a special role in the development of these relations.

I would like to express my gratitude for Azerbaijan's steadfast support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia. Since restoring its independence, Georgia has always been a strong advocate of Azerbaijan's national interests, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; it remains so now and will remain so in the future. During our meeting today, we discussed in detail not only our bilateral ties but also broader matters concerning the future of the South Caucasus region as a whole.

In this context, we welcome the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Georgia firmly supports peaceful coexistence, constructive cooperation, and new initiatives within the region. Should the need arise, we stand ready to facilitate dialogue and contribute to peace processes at any time. Cooperation among the countries of the South Caucasus opens new horizons for the entire region. Global geopolitical shifts have further elevated the importance of the Middle Corridor, as well as the strategic significance of the Black Sea and the South Caucasus as a whole.

As a bridge connecting Asia and Europe, our countries play a pivotal role in transit. To this end, we place special emphasis on the development and modernization of transport and logistics infrastructure. Georgia and Azerbaijan have repeatedly proven that we are reliable and responsible partners in international energy and transport projects.

During our meeting, we also discussed the prospects for trade and economic cooperation. Azerbaijan remains one of Georgia"s largest trading partners, and we anticipate that our economic ties will deepen further through increased investment. We expressed our readiness to maintain high-level dialogue and further strengthen our cooperation across various fields.

I am confident that our strategic partnership will continue to develop successfully for the prosperity of our peoples and countries. The President"s visit plays a vital role in this regard.

In conclusion, Mr. President, I would like to express my gratitude once again for your personal contribution to strengthening the relations between our states, for your visit, and for our productive cooperation. Mr. President, I am particularly grateful for the personal commitment you have shown to the deepening and advancement of our bilateral ties.

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Then, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made the statement.

Statement by President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Dear friends,

Mr. Prime Minister, thank you for the invitation and for your hospitality. It is a great honor for me to once again be in brotherly Georgia. I am confident that my visit will provide a new impetus to relations between our two brotherly countries. The issues we discussed today once again demonstrate that Georgia and Azerbaijan, as always, stand together. Our historical ties serve as a strong foundation for interstate relations. For centuries, the Georgian and Azerbaijani peoples have lived in an atmosphere of friendship and brotherhood, and these traditions continue today. Today, as two independent states, Georgia and Azerbaijan are developing confidently. Taking this opportunity, I would like to congratulate you and your government on the successes achieved by Georgia.

Georgia"s dynamic economic development is clearly visible. There is a very positive investment climate in Georgia, which is why many investors, including Azerbaijani investors, show great interest in the country. Of course, the main prerequisite and key factor behind all these successes is political stability. This political stability exists in Georgia. It is guaranteed by the people of Georgia and by the policy you are pursuing. As your friends and neighbors, we rejoice in this and are confident that Azerbaijani-Georgian relations will continue to develop successfully in the future.

We always support each other in all international organizations. As the Prime Minister mentioned, we have always supported, continue to support, and will continue to support each other"s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the inviolability of our borders.

We have achieved great success in the economic sphere. Before this visit, I reviewed the data and saw that last year our trade turnover exceeded $800 million, and in the first quarter of this year, the growth rate remains quite high. If this trend continues, we may reach the one-billion-dollar mark by the end of the year. As I mentioned, the highly favorable investment climate in Georgia also encourages Azerbaijani investors. To date, Azerbaijan has invested $3.7 billion in the Georgian economy. Today, we exchanged views on new investment projects that will benefit both Azerbaijan and Georgia. In the future, we may also consider joint investments in third countries.

Naturally, every time we meet, we discuss many issues, including the regional situation and regional security matters. Today was no exception. A completely new situation is emerging in the South Caucasus, and the countries located in the South Caucasus must not miss these opportunities. Unfortunately, peace, security, stability, and tranquility are being disrupted in many parts of the world, resulting in bloody clashes, wars, suffering, and losses. A similar situation once existed in the South Caucasus as well. But today, the South Caucasus is turning into a space of peace, tranquility, security, and cooperation. I would like to especially highlight Georgia"s role in this process.

Mr. Prime Minister also touched upon the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. I can say that simply signing documents is not enough to strengthen this process. At every moment and with every step we take, we must reinforce this peace. The best way to do so is through trade. Today, trade between Azerbaijan and Armenia is conducted through Georgia. In this regard, I would like to express my gratitude to the Government of Georgia.

For many years, Azerbaijan has taken important steps in the energy sector that have strengthened the energy security of many countries. Today, Azerbaijani gas is exported to 16 countries. However, this export still begins from Georgia, and Georgia is the first country on this route. Both Azerbaijani oil and gas are exported to global markets via Georgia, and oil resources from the eastern shores of the Caspian Sea are also transported through Azerbaijan and Georgia. We have spoken sufficiently about this existing infrastructure. All of this infrastructure is clearly visible, and the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline has been operating successfully for nearly 20 years. The Southern Gas Corridor was implemented afterward, and today this infrastructure is of great importance for a vast geography. Later, we also built transport corridors along these routes, and work is currently underway to expand them. The Middle Corridor passes through Azerbaijan and Georgia. This is our main transport artery, and additional efforts are being made - and will continue to be made - to expand it.

In short, our bilateral agenda is very broad, and it continues to expand further. New projects and ideas are being put forward, and we are resolving them through joint efforts. The main condition and factor for this, of course, is our bilateral relations. I can say that our relations can serve as an example for all neighbors, as they are built on mutual respect, mutual trust, common benefit, mutual interests, friendship, and brotherhood. I am confident that we will continue to move forward successfully along this path in the future.

Taking this opportunity, I wish the brotherly Georgian people peace, tranquility, prosperity, and happiness. Once again, I thank you for the invitation and for your hospitality.

14:30

On April 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze made press statements in Tbilisi.

According to Report's correspondent, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze spoke first.

Following him, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev delivered a statement.