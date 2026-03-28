Iran may withdraw from Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons

Iran's potential withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) has been added to the country's agenda.

Report, citing Tasnim agency, informs that Iran's parliament stated some relevant bodies in Iran, including the parliament, are urgently considering the withdrawal, and the conviction is growing that the country has no reason to remain in the agreement.

According to the statement, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is supposed to ensure and maintain conditions to protect Iran's right to use nuclear technology and related equipment for peaceful purposes. However, "when IAEA Director Rafael Grossi indirectly pushes opponents toward using nuclear weapons against Iranian facilities, while the US and Israel strike Iranian sites without any obstacles or condemnation from the IAEA, there is no justification for remaining in the treaty."

It was emphasized that withdrawal from the NPT does not indicate a course toward developing nuclear weapons but is intended to prevent ongoing intelligence activities by the US and Israel.

The NPT is an international treaty aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and advancing nuclear disarmament. It was signed in 1968 and entered into force in 1970, with the goal of preventing non-nuclear states from acquiring nuclear arms, encouraging nuclear powers to pursue disarmament, and recognizing the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.