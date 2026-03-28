A drone attack targeted the home of the president of ​Iraq's Kurdistan Region early on Saturday, security sources ‌said, in an incident that comes as tensions continue to rise across northern Iraq, Report informs via Reuters.

Air defences also shot down a drone ​near a Peshmerga fighters' base in Duhok, the ​sources added.

The strikes come amid a surge in ⁠attacks on both Iran-aligned militias and Kurdish forces ​as the US-Israeli war against Iran spills over into Iraq, ​drawing in multiple armed groups and straining Baghdad's efforts to contain the fallout.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemned the attack on Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani's home and spoke with him by phone, his office said.

Sudani ordered the creation of a joint federal-Kurdistan security and technical team to investigate the incidents and identify those responsible, the statement added.

Airstrikes have been targeting sites belonging to Iraq's umbrella group for Iran-backed Shi'te militias, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters in Iraq's Kurdistan since the start of the US-Israeli war against in Iran.