Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Baghdad orders probe after drone targets Kurdistan president's home

    Other countries
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 19:33
    Baghdad orders probe after drone targets Kurdistan president's home

    A drone attack targeted the home of the president of ​Iraq's Kurdistan Region early on Saturday, security sources ‌said, in an incident that comes as tensions continue to rise across northern Iraq, Report informs via Reuters.

    Air defences also shot down a drone ​near a Peshmerga fighters' base in Duhok, the ​sources added.

    The strikes come amid a surge in ⁠attacks on both Iran-aligned militias and Kurdish forces ​as the US-Israeli war against Iran spills over into Iraq, ​drawing in multiple armed groups and straining Baghdad's efforts to contain the fallout.

    Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemned the attack on Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani's home and spoke with him by phone, his office said.

    Sudani ordered the creation of a joint federal-Kurdistan security and technical team to investigate the incidents and identify those responsible, the statement added.

    Airstrikes have been targeting sites belonging to Iraq's umbrella group for Iran-backed Shi'te militias, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters in Iraq's Kurdistan since the start of the US-Israeli war against in Iran.

    Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani Mohammed Shia al-Sudani US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Bərzaninin evinə həyata keçirilən PUA hücumu ilə bağlı araşdırma başlayıb
    Багдад начал расследование атаки дрона на дом Нечирвана Барзани

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