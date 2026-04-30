Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijani oil price rises by over 6%

    Energy
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 09:53
    Azerbaijani oil price rises by over 6%

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the global market rose by $6.43, or 5.55%, to $122.32, a source in the oil market told Report.

    According to the results of trading, the price of Brent crude futures for June stood at $122.94 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil on a FOB basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port increased by $6.33, or 5.62%, to $119.02.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while its highest price was registered in July 2008, at $149.66. In Azerbaijan, this grade of oil is produced under the contract for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields. SOCAR holds a 31.65% stake in the contract.

    Azeri Light Brent crude Oil prices
    Azərbaycan nefti 6 dollardan çox bahalaşıb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти выросла более чем на $6

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