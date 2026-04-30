Azerbaijani oil price rises by over 6%

The price of a barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the global market rose by $6.43, or 5.55%, to $122.32, a source in the oil market told Report.

According to the results of trading, the price of Brent crude futures for June stood at $122.94 per barrel.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil on a FOB basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port increased by $6.33, or 5.62%, to $119.02.

Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while its highest price was registered in July 2008, at $149.66. In Azerbaijan, this grade of oil is produced under the contract for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields. SOCAR holds a 31.65% stake in the contract.