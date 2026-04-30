Today, the next competition will take place as part of the President Cup 2026 International Rowing and Canoe Regatta, dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijan's National Leader, Heydar Aliyev.

According to a Report correspondent from the tournament venue, the next winners will be determined on the fourth day of competition at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir.

The day before, Azerbaijani athlete Alimurad Hajizada won a silver medal in the 200-meter race among athletes born in 2008-2009.

More than 100 athletes from Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan are participating in the regatta.

The tournament, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation, kicked off on April 27 at the Sarsang Reservoir in Aghdara and will conclude on May 1.