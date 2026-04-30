The video footage circulating in the international information space in recent days regarding Luis Moreno Ocampo, once again reveals disturbing tendencies directed against the peace agenda in the region, Sevinj Fataliyeva, a member of the Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), said in her statement to Report.

The rhetoric and initiatives of Ocampo, who presents himself as an international human rights defender, show that he has already gone beyond the legal framework and turned into an open instrument of political influence.

The MP noted that the main point drawing attention in Ocampo's statements is that calls serving geopolitical purposes prevail over legal arguments:

"In the circulated videos, his discussion of plans to influence European structures, particularly to weaken or abolish cooperation mechanisms with Azerbaijan, openly reveals the essence of this activity. This should be assessed not as a legal position, but as a targeted political pressure strategy."

She emphasized that the names of European political figures, such as Josep Borrell, mentioned in the video footage, adds an additional political dimension to the issue:

"Such claims, even if not fully confirmed, provide grounds to assume that certain circles either approach the realities in the region superficially or display a biased position. At the same time, presenting the position of individual persons as the official policy of the European Union as a whole is not the correct approach, and it is important to distinguish the important details in this matter."

According to Fataliyeva, it would be more accurate today to use the expression "hired lawyer" regarding Ocampo. Because he presents international law in a distorted form based on orders received from the Armenian diaspora and lobby:

"The corruption allegations voiced around Ocampo's activities allow for a deeper analysis of the motives behind his rhetoric. If these allegations are based on real facts, then it cannot be ruled out that behind his anti-Azerbaijani statements stand not legal, but personal or financial interests. This raises serious questions about the politicization and selective application of international law."

According to Fataliyeva, all of this is particularly dangerous because the region is currently going through a phase of intensifying normalization process.

"Real negotiations are being conducted toward the signing of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, and progress is being observed on important issues such as the delimitation of borders and the opening of communications. At such a time, destructive calls from outside may aim to slow down or disrupt this process," the MP said.

The parliament member believes that Azerbaijan's position remains clear and principled against this backdrop:

"Official Baku has repeatedly declared that peace is possible only on the basis of the fundamental principles of international law – sovereignty of states, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders. In the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan prioritizes the formation of an environment of cooperation and mutual trust, staying away from revanchist rhetoric."

Fataliyeva emphasized that the circulated videos and voiced allegations once again show that sensitive topics such as international law and human rights can in some cases be turned into political tools, which both undermines trust in international institutions and casts a shadow over real peace initiatives.

Minval Politika shared video footage proving Luis Ocampo's involvement in political corruption.