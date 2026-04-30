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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Tokayev: Astana and Tokyo begin preparations for Central Asia–Japan summit

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    • 30 April, 2026
    • 16:16
    Tokayev: Astana and Tokyo begin preparations for Central Asia–Japan summit

    Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Yasutoshi Nishimura, Chairman of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League, according to the Kazakh presidential office Akorda.

    During the meeting, the head of state congratulated Yasutoshi Nishimura on his appointment and noted the importance of developing inter-parliamentary relations. The current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation were discussed.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Japan is one of Kazakhstan's key partners in Asia and focused attention on the implementation of agreements reached following his official visit to Tokyo.

    He stated that the next summit in the Central Asia - Japan format will be held in Astana and preparations for it have already begun.

    Nishimura, for his part, confirmed that the Japanese parliament is ready to further expand cooperation with Kazakhstan.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan Japan
    Tokayev: Astana və Tokio "Mərkəzi Asiya - Yaponiya" sammitinə hazırlığa başlayıb
    Токаев: Астана и Токио начали подготовку к саммиту "Центральная Азия - Япония"

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