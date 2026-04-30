Elchin Amirbayov meets senior Italian officials during working visit

Azerbaijani Presidential Representative on Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov held meetings with a number of Italian officials as part of his working visit to Italy.

Report informs that Amirbayov met with Fabrizio Saggio, diplomatic adviser to the Italian prime minister; Edmondo Cirielli, deputy minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation; Licia Ronzulli, vice president of the Senate; Giorgio Mulè, vice president of the Chamber of Deputies; and Maurizio Gasparri, chair of the Senate Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee.

A working lunch was also organized during the visit with the participation of members of the Italian-Azerbaijani interparliamentary friendship group from the Italian side, as well as other members of the Italian Parliament.

The meetings included a broad exchange of views on the current state of the multifaceted strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy and prospects for its further development. The parties discussed further strengthening political dialogue, expanding cooperation in energy, transport, defense, agriculture, high technologies and other promising areas, as well as other topical issues on the bilateral agenda.

The Italian side praised the effective and mutually beneficial cooperation established with Azerbaijan in various areas and expressed interest in further deepening this partnership.

The important role of high-level mutual visits and contacts between Azerbaijan and Italy in advancing the multifaceted strategic partnership between the two countries was emphasized. In this context, the planned official visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Azerbaijan in early May this year was noted as being of major importance, and confidence was expressed that it would give additional impetus to elevating bilateral relations to a new stage.

During the talks, it was stressed that interparliamentary cooperation is an important component of bilateral relations. The parties exchanged views on opportunities to further expand the successful cooperation established between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Italy both at the bilateral level and within relevant international organizations.

Relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union were also discussed at the meetings. The Italian side particularly emphasized Azerbaijan's important role in ensuring Europe's energy security, developing the Middle Corridor, strengthening transport and logistics links between Europe and Asia, and expanding access to Central Asia. It was noted that, amid the current geopolitical situation, interest in the export of energy products from Azerbaijan to Europe, including Italy, has further increased.

Italy welcomed the positive dynamics recently observed in relations between the EU and Azerbaijan and expressed support for strengthening cooperation in important areas that meet the interests of the parties.

As part of the talks held during the visit, Elchin Amirbayov briefed the Italian side in detail on the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the agreements reached in Washington on August 8, 2025, and the next steps and expectations toward establishing lasting peace.

He noted that the results of the parliamentary elections to be held in Armenia this year and the referendum on the adoption of the country's new constitution would play an important role in terms of signing a peace agreement between the two countries and thereby ensuring long-term and irreversible peace in the region. The Italian side stressed its support for Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region and expressed hope that the peace agreement would be signed soon.

During the visit, Elchin Amirbayov also spoke at a roundtable organized by the Italian Society for International Organizations, one of Italy's leading think tanks, and gave interviews to La Repubblica newspaper and Formiche magazine.