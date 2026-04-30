US redirects over 40 vessels since beginning of Iran's naval blockade
Other countries
- 30 April, 2026
- 09:08
The US military has redirected more than 40 commercial vessels allegedly attempting to violate the naval blockade of Iran that was imposed on April 13, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, Report informs.
"Today, US forces achieve a significant milestone after successfully redirecting the 42rd commercial vessel attempting to violate the blockade," it wrote on X, citing CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper.
According to Cooper, Tehran cannot sell around 69 million barrels of oil already loaded onboard its tankers due to the blockade.
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