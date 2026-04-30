Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    US redirects over 40 vessels since beginning of Iran's naval blockade

    Other countries
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 09:08
    US redirects over 40 vessels since beginning of Iran's naval blockade

    The US military has redirected more than 40 commercial vessels allegedly attempting to violate the naval blockade of Iran that was imposed on April 13, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, Report informs.

    "Today, US forces achieve a significant milestone after successfully redirecting the 42rd commercial vessel attempting to violate the blockade," it wrote on X, citing CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper.

    According to Cooper, Tehran cannot sell around 69 million barrels of oil already loaded onboard its tankers due to the blockade.

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) US naval blockade Escalation in Middle East
    CENTCOM: Limanların blokadasına başlayandan ABŞ 40-dan çox İran gəmisini ələ keçirib
    CENTCOM: США с начала блокады иранских портов перехватили свыше 40 судов

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