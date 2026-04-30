Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ukraine strikes Lukoil Perm refinery in Russia

    Other countries
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 15:40
    Ukraine strikes Lukoil Perm refinery in Russia

    Ukraine attacked the Perm oil refinery of Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    The primary oil processing unit AVT-4 was reportedly damaged, and fires broke out at the facility, including the ignition of vacuum and atmospheric distillation columns.

    An attack on the Perm linear production and dispatching station, which supplies oil to the refinery, was also reported. According to the information, this facility had previously been subjected to drone strikes, and after the repeated attack, new fire outbreaks were recorded there.

    Official confirmations and data on the extent of the damage are currently being clarified.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Lukoil
    Ukrayna Permdə neft emalı zavoduna zərbə endirib
    Украина атаковала НПЗ "Лукойл-Пермнефтеоргсинтез" в России

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